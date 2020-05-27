KiaMtr 31,950 UP 450

DHICO 4,560 UP 570

SamsungHvyInd 4,885 UP 505

SYC 46,750 DN 400

HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,600 UP 1,650

DSME 21,200 UP 2,050

KSOE 92,700 UP 6,900

HyundaiMipoDock 34,450 UP 3,600

BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 400

L&L 11,850 UP 250

SsangyongMtr 1,635 UP 110

NamyangDairy 311,000 DN 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 38,500 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,400 UP 1,150

Shinsegae 248,500 UP 8,000

Nongshim 327,500 UP 4,000

KAL 20,950 UP 700

SGBC 29,700 DN 700

Hyosung 69,000 UP 400

LOTTE 36,100 UP 450

AK Holdings 22,900 0

LG Corp. 64,800 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,560 DN 10

Binggrae 66,100 DN 600

GCH Corp 23,350 UP 600

LotteChilsung 107,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,750 DN 70

POSCO 182,500 UP 6,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,200 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,700 UP 1,450

KUMHOTIRE 3,130 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 46,150 DN 550

SamsungElec 49,900 UP 650

NHIS 10,150 DN 50

SK Discovery 30,500 UP 700

LS 39,350 UP 600

GC Corp 146,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 28,000 UP 1,000

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,950 0

(MORE)