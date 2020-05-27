KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 31,950 UP 450
DHICO 4,560 UP 570
SamsungHvyInd 4,885 UP 505
SYC 46,750 DN 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,600 UP 1,650
DSME 21,200 UP 2,050
KSOE 92,700 UP 6,900
HyundaiMipoDock 34,450 UP 3,600
BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 400
L&L 11,850 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 1,635 UP 110
NamyangDairy 311,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,500 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,400 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 248,500 UP 8,000
Nongshim 327,500 UP 4,000
KAL 20,950 UP 700
SGBC 29,700 DN 700
Hyosung 69,000 UP 400
LOTTE 36,100 UP 450
AK Holdings 22,900 0
LG Corp. 64,800 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,560 DN 10
Binggrae 66,100 DN 600
GCH Corp 23,350 UP 600
LotteChilsung 107,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,750 DN 70
POSCO 182,500 UP 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,700 UP 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,130 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 46,150 DN 550
SamsungElec 49,900 UP 650
NHIS 10,150 DN 50
SK Discovery 30,500 UP 700
LS 39,350 UP 600
GC Corp 146,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 28,000 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,950 0
