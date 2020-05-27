KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 365,000 DN 23,000
KPIC 132,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,160 UP 170
SKC 56,900 DN 2,000
GS Retail 42,800 UP 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,750 DN 250
OCI 44,800 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 47,150 DN 50
KorZinc 380,000 DN 2,000
DAEDUCK 7,250 UP 80
IlyangPharm 32,950 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 3,450 UP 35
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 28,150 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 121,000 DN 2,500
Ottogi 568,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 82,800 DN 4,900
S-Oil 71,700 DN 800
LG Innotek 140,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 UP 2,000
Hanchem 101,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,300 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 73,500 UP 500
S-1 89,000 UP 1,100
UNID 42,350 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 31,500 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 50
DWS 25,200 DN 250
Mobis 193,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,500 UP 1,000
SKTelecom 210,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 39,800 UP 100
HyundaiElev 64,800 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 UP 150
Hanon Systems 9,290 UP 190
SK 255,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 4,735 UP 145
GKL 15,700 UP 600
Handsome 30,350 UP 1,250
COWAY 70,000 DN 500
