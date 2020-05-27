Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 May 27, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 88,200 UP 500
IBK 7,960 UP 190
KorElecTerm 37,350 DN 150
KEPCO 21,600 0
SamsungSecu 28,750 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP6000
KEPCO KPS 31,800 UP 100
PanOcean 3,575 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 29,550 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,550 UP 600
KT&G 84,900 DN 400
LG Display 10,650 UP 100
SamsungEng 12,150 UP 700
DONGSUH 17,300 UP 150
NamhaeChem 7,890 UP 10
DWEC 3,735 UP 130
Donga ST 88,800 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 302,000 UP 3,500
KT 24,500 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 26,250 UP 1,100
BGF 4,680 UP 60
NAVER 228,500 DN 10,500
CheilWorldwide 17,000 UP 50
DSINFRA 5,430 UP 70
Kakao 260,500 DN 9,500
DongwonF&B 202,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 787,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 395,500 DN 18,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,400 DN 700
KIH 51,100 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 28,100 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,550 0
KEPCO E&C 17,250 UP 600
Celltrion 213,000 DN 1,500
GS 39,550 0
(MORE)

