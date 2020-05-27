KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 23,900 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 59,500 UP 2,400
HYUNDAILIVART 14,850 UP 150
LIG Nex1 34,950 UP 2,650
Fila Holdings 39,800 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 DN 100
Huchems 17,350 DN 100
LGH&H 1,390,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,200 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,675 UP 35
FOOSUNG 8,280 DN 220
Youngone Corp 31,400 UP 400
SK Innovation 122,500 UP 1,500
LG HAUSYS 64,900 0
HanmiPharm 241,500 DN 1,500
JW HOLDINGS 5,480 DN 120
POONGSAN 20,800 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 33,100 UP 500
Hansae 13,950 UP 700
AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 UP 2,000
LF 13,900 UP 550
KOLON IND 34,000 UP 1,550
BNK Financial Group 4,900 UP 145
emart 111,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY248 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 43,300 DN 550
CUCKOO 89,400 UP 400
COSMAX 93,200 DN 1,800
MANDO 27,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 624,000 DN 21,000
INNOCEAN 54,200 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 24,000 UP 900
Netmarble 98,600 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S269500 UP10000
ORION 132,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 157,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 90,800 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 22,000 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,360 UP 170
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
3
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
4
Greater Seoul area continues to see double-digit rise in infections
-
5
(2nd LD) More students return to school amid new surge in coronavirus cases