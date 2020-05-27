CJ CGV 23,900 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 59,500 UP 2,400

HYUNDAILIVART 14,850 UP 150

LIG Nex1 34,950 UP 2,650

Fila Holdings 39,800 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 DN 100

Huchems 17,350 DN 100

LGH&H 1,390,000 DN 10,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,500 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,200 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 1,675 UP 35

FOOSUNG 8,280 DN 220

Youngone Corp 31,400 UP 400

SK Innovation 122,500 UP 1,500

LG HAUSYS 64,900 0

HanmiPharm 241,500 DN 1,500

JW HOLDINGS 5,480 DN 120

POONGSAN 20,800 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 33,100 UP 500

Hansae 13,950 UP 700

AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 UP 2,000

LF 13,900 UP 550

KOLON IND 34,000 UP 1,550

BNK Financial Group 4,900 UP 145

emart 111,500 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY248 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 43,300 DN 550

CUCKOO 89,400 UP 400

COSMAX 93,200 DN 1,800

MANDO 27,400 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 624,000 DN 21,000

INNOCEAN 54,200 DN 200

Doosan Bobcat 24,000 UP 900

Netmarble 98,600 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S269500 UP10000

ORION 132,500 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 157,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 90,800 DN 2,000

HDC-OP 22,000 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 8,360 UP 170

