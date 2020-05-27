Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Two-star general takes office as new senior member of armistice commission

May 27, 2020

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- A two-star South Korean general took office Wednesday as the chief delegate of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC), the U.S.-led command said.

Army Maj. Gen. Kang In-soon replaced Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon as the senior member of the UNCMAC during an inauguration ceremony earlier in the day, according to the command, which enforces the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

A South Korean general has taken the position since 1991.

"ROK Army Major General Kang In-soon accepted responsibility to act as the UNC Commander's lead delegate for #Armistice maintenance & enforcement," the command said in a Facebook post. ROK stands for the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

In this photo, captured from the Facebook page of the United Nations Command (UNC), Army Maj. Gen. Kang In-soon (C) poses for a photo during an inauguration ceremony to take office as the new senior member of the command's Military Armistice Commission on May 27, 2020. To his left is UNC Commander Gen. Robert Abrams. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

