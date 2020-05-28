Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Moon meets political party leaders at Cheong Wa Dae

All Headlines 14:57 May 28, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with end of meeting; CHANGES headline; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in had a lengthy meeting with the floor leaders of South Korea's two largest political parties Thursday, a couple of days before the country's newly elected lawmakers begin their four-year terms.

He hosted the luncheon meeting with Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party and Joo Ho-young of the main opposition United Future Party at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the presidential compound in Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a commemorative photo with Kim Tae-nyeon (R), floor leader the ruling Democratic Party, and his counterpart at the main opposition United Future Party, Joo Ho-young, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

It lasted around two hours, double the originally scheduled, and they took a stroll inside the presidential compound for half an hour, according to Moon's office.

They exchanged greetings briefly in front of pool reporters and camera crew and entered the closed-door meeting.

Ahead of the session, Moon's aides said the president would request bipartisan support for efforts to ride out the COVID-19 crisis and resolve other pending issues.

It marked Moon's first Cheong Wa Dae meeting with the floor leaders of the parties in 1 1/2 years. The previous one took place Nov. 5, 2018, joined by then floor leaders of three smaller opposition parties.

This time, only the two parties eligible to form a floor negotiating group, which requires at least 20 seats, were invited.

President Moon Jae-in (L) talks with Kim Tae-nyeon (R), floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party and his counterpart at the main opposition United Future Party, Joo Ho-young, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

