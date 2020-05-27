S. Korea to keep aggressive spending to address coronavirus pandemic
SEJONG, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will maintain its aggressive fiscal spending as it is set to unveil the third extra budget early next month to minimize the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic, Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan said Wednesday.
The third extra budget is aimed at focusing on reviving economic growth and creating jobs, An told a meeting with fiscal experts earlier in the day.
The budget is also designed to provide financial support to small- and medium-sized enterprises hit by the pandemic, An said.
"The government will keep its aggressive fiscal policy to overcome this crisis and help the economy rebound," An said.
The ministry has said it aims to create 1.56 million jobs in the public sector, as the nation's economy suffered its sharpest job losses in 21 years in April over the pandemic.
Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in called for officials to "mobilize all available fiscal capabilities with the resolve to draw up a fiscal budget as if in wartime."
South Korea has pledged stimulus packages worth 250 trillion won (US$203 billion), or 13 percent of its gross domestic product, to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.
The nation's economy shrank 1.4 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, marking the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
3
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
4
Greater Seoul area continues to see double-digit rise in infections
-
5
(2nd LD) More students return to school amid new surge in coronavirus cases