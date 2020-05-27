Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
2 children recover from suspected inflammatory syndrome, one released from hospital
SEOUL -- Two children have recovered from a suspected inflammatory syndrome and are in good health, with one being released from a hospital, South Korea's public health agency said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said two suspected cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) were reported in Seoul for the first time in the country. MIS-C cases around the globe have drawn attention because the condition has been possibly linked to the novel coronavirus.
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike on club-linked infections, another looming cluster
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases spiked by the most in nearly two months on Wednesday as the country grapples with a steady rise in club-linked transmission and yet another cluster infection looms.
The country reported 40 new cases, including 37 local infections, raising the total coronavirus caseload to 11,265, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(3rd LD) More students return to school amid new surge in coronavirus cases
SEOUL -- More than 2 million more South Korean students returned to school Wednesday as the country saw a resurgence of confirmed novel coronavirus cases.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed a total of 40 new cases, highest in 49 days, in the morning. Among them,
----------------
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area braces for further virus spread following 36 new cases
SEOUL -- Seoul and the surrounding area have added 36 new coronavirus cases, data showed Wednesday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak at a time when the country is attempting to return to normal life.
New infections reported in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon totaled 36 as of midnight, more than doubling from 14 reported the previous day, according to the data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains to third session on hopes of recovery
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished a tad higher Wednesday despite escalating tension between the United States and China, as investors sought to scoop up bargains amid growing hopes of an economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,031.20, extending its winning streak to a third consecutive session. Trading volume was high at about 1.16 billion shares worth some 12.5 trillion won (US$10.1 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 477 to 362.
----------------
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases spike, stoking concern over further domestic spread
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday reported a continued rise in new coronavirus cases linked to a logistics center in a city west of Seoul, putting health authorities on alert over further community spread.
As of 9 a.m., at least 36 virus cases had been traced to the logistics center in Bucheon, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(END)
