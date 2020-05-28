Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) BOK trims key rate to record low amid grim growth outlook
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank slashed its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low of 0.50 percent Thursday as the country's economy is expected to grow at the slowest pace in over two decades amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move came a little over two months after the Bank of Korea (BOK) cut the base rate to 0.75 percent from 1.25 percent in its first emergency rate cut since October 2008.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea reported the largest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two months Thursday due to an infection cluster at a logistics center in a city just west of Seoul, with more related cases in the metropolitan area feared to come.
The country identified 79 new cases, including 68 local infections, raising the total coronavirus caseload to 11,344, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(2nd LD) BOK expects economy to contract this year due to virus fallout
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday sharply slashed its growth outlook for the year, projecting a 0.2 percent on-year contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic, which would mark the slowest growth in over two decades.
The latest outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy is a sharp cut from its earlier estimate of a 2.1 percent expansion this year and last year's 2 percent gain.
----------------
(LEAD) Hacking attempts on S. Korean defense info nearly double in 2019
SEOUL -- The number of hacking attempts on South Korea's defense information from abroad nearly doubled on-year in 2019, though they did not lead to an actual leak of documents, the defense ministry said Thursday.
A total of 9,533 hacking attempts on the country's defense information system were detected last year, up from around 4,000 in 2017 and 5,000 in 2018, according to the ministry.
----------------
S. Korea to mark 20th anniv. of inter-Korean summit next month without N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to hold a set of events to mark the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit next month, but no joint celebration with North Korea is likely to take place amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and chilled inter-Korean relations, the unification ministry said Thursday.
South Korea has been seeking to hold joint events with the North to commemorate the anniversary of the 2000 summit between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The two leaders adopted what is known as the June 15 Joint Declaration, pledging to work together for peace.
----------------
Number of paid employee jobs rises 3.2 pct in Q4 last year
SEJONG -- The number of jobs for wage and salary workers in South Korea gained 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year thanks to increased social welfare and public administration jobs, government data showed Thursday.
South Korea's economy had 19.08 million paid worker jobs in the October-December period, up 592,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
----------------
Celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun, Cho Youn-hee divorce after 3-year marriage
SEOUL -- South Korean celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun and Cho Youn-hee have legally parted ways following a three-year marriage, according to the latter's agency Thursday.
"Cho Young-hee divorced Lee Dong-gun following a divorce settlement at a court in Seoul on May 22," said King Kong by Starship, Jo's management agency.
