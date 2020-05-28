Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

May 28, 2020

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Rain 30

Incheon 20/14 Rain 30

Suwon 22/12 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 23/12 Rain 20

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 25/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 26/16 Rain 0

Daegu 28/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/16 Sunny 0

(END)

