Gov't to hold strategy meeting amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The government was set to hold an interagency meeting Thursday to discuss countermeasures against rising tensions between the United States and China amid concerns South Korea is caught in the middle of the two major powers and would be pressured to take sides.
The diplomatic strategy session, to be presided over by First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young, is expected to focus on what South Korea's approach should be in terms of addressing the growing Sino-U.S. rivalry that has intensified over the coronavirus pandemic and China's legislative bid to tighten control over Hong Kong.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will also attend the meeting, along with officials from other related ministries and state-affiliated think tanks, according to her office.
Washington has been ramping up its anti-China campaign by pinning the blame on Beijing for causing the spread of COVID-19 and voicing criticism on its push to enact controversial national security laws on Hong Kong to punish anti-government activities.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of strong actions against China if it goes ahead with the legislation.
Thursday's session also comes after U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach revealed last week that the U.S. had already discussed with South Korea its "Economic Prosperity Network" initiative aimed at reducing dependence on China-centered global supply chains.
The Sino-U.S. tensions have renewed worries about South Korea being pressured to walk a tightrope between the two major powers -- its ally and biggest trade partner.
China has been busy defending its position to its foreign partners, including South Korea, in an apparent bid to seek their backing. Diplomatic sources say Beijing has shared information with Seoul on its push for the national security laws on Hong Kong.
Seoul has not made an official comment about issues related to Hong Kong, except to say that the government is closely watching the situation.
