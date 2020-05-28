Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) BOK sharply cuts growth outlook to 0.2 pct contraction from 2.1 pct growth

All Headlines 10:16 May 28, 2020

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#growth outlook
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!