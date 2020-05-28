Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK projects contraction of Korean economy this year due to virus fallout

10:28 May 28, 2020

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday sharply slashed its growth outlook for the year, projecting a 0.2 percent on-year contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic, which would mark the slowest growth in over two decades.

The latest outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy is a sharp cut from its earlier estimate of a 2.1 percent expansion this year.

The sharp reduction from the February estimate follows the extensive spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 5 million people globally.

