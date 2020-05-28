Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in May

Economic growth in Korea has slowed considerably. Consumption has remained sluggish, and exports have fallen significantly. While the recovery in facilities investment has been subdued, the correction in construction investment has continued. Labor market conditions have worsened with a sharp decline in the number of persons employed, especially in the service sector. The Board expects that domestic economic growth will remain sluggish for some time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP growth is projected to fall considerably below the February forecast of 2.1% to around 0%, and uncertainties around the future path of GDP growth are also judged to be very high.