The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
SEOUL, May. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.55 0.75
1-M 0.69 0.77
2-M 0.73 0.80
3-M 0.78 0.83
6-M 0.81 0.85
12-M 0.93 0.98
