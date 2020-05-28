Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Two firefighters found dead in sauna room possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning

All Headlines 11:26 May 28, 2020

CHUNCHEON, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Two firefighters were found dead Thursday at a private sauna in Chuncheon in what the police assume to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two men, aged 40 and 44, were discovered by fellow firefighters Thursday morning at a small private sauna facility annexed to a residence in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, according to the police.

A day earlier, eight firefighters, including the two deceased, visited the clay-plastered sauna room, installed near the residence of their colleague's parents.

Among them, only the two spent the night in the sauna.

The police assumed they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide from the facility's wood fuel boiler and were looking into the exact cause of the deaths.

Two firefighters found dead in sauna room possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#firefighter #accident
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!