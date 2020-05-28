Two firefighters found dead in sauna room possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning
CHUNCHEON, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Two firefighters were found dead Thursday at a private sauna in Chuncheon in what the police assume to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The two men, aged 40 and 44, were discovered by fellow firefighters Thursday morning at a small private sauna facility annexed to a residence in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, according to the police.
A day earlier, eight firefighters, including the two deceased, visited the clay-plastered sauna room, installed near the residence of their colleague's parents.
Among them, only the two spent the night in the sauna.
The police assumed they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide from the facility's wood fuel boiler and were looking into the exact cause of the deaths.
