Offense drying up for KBO's Lotte Giants

In the past 11 games, the Giants have been getting on base at a .293 clip while their slugging percentage is .303, both worst in the league in that span. Naturally, their OPS of .596 is the worst in the KBO over the past 11 games -- this despite having some established veteran hitters, like Lee Dae-ho, Jeon Jun-woo, Min Byung-hun and Son Ah-seop, in their lineup. With those big bats slumping, the Giants could have used some production from the bottom third of the lineup. Instead, they've had no hits from their No. 6 to No. 9 hitters in the past two games.