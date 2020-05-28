Seoul stocks extend gains on rate cut, Wall Street gains
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning amid the central bank's key rate cut and overnight tech gains on the Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.81 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,049.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a solid start, buoyed by the overnight U.S. tech stock rally that stemmed from the U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.'s estimate-beating earnings guidance, analysts said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 553.16 points, or 2.21 percent, to close at 25,548.27 on Thursday (New York time). The tech-rich NASDAQ finished up 0.77 percent at 9,412.36.
"Taking a cue from the Micron gains, the large caps are expected to lead the hike today, while China's potential vote on the new national securities law against Hong Kong may cause uncertainties," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.
The index's gains continued after the Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low of 0.50 percent.
"The board expects that domestic economic growth will remain sluggish for some time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the BOK said in a statement on its latest monetary policy decision.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 2.0 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.18 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor stayed flat, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors climbed 0.63 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 2.19 percent, with its local rival Kakao up 0.77 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics slid 1.44 percent, and leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,238.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
