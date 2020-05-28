Two biggest conservative parties announce official merger
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two biggest conservative parties announced their official merger Thursday ahead of the new term of the National Assembly this week.
The United Future Party and the Future Korea Party declared their integration in a ceremony held on the day.
Under the merger, the Future Korea Party, formed as part of the former's election strategy for the April 15 parliamentary elections, will be absorbed into the bigger party, controlling a combined 103 seats in the 300-seat chamber.
The decision will be finalized once the National Election Commission approves the parties' official report of the merger to the commission, planned for Friday.
Last week, the ruling Democratic Party merged with its sister organization, the Platform Party, solidifying its parliamentary majority with 177 seats.
A lawmaker of the United Future Party said there are plans to rename the merged parties going forward.
