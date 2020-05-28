8 people illegally entered S. Korea after coming from China on motorboat, suspect says
TAEAN, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A group of eight people, not six as initially believed, sneaked into South Korea earlier this month after arriving along the west coast in a small motorboat from China, a probe found Thursday.
The apparent Chinese nationals landed in the coastal city of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, aboard the leisure boat in the morning of May 21. Six people disembarked from the six-seat boat and immediately left the beach area in a van that had been waiting for them, CCTV footage showed.
The local coast guard arrested a 43-year-old man in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, on Tuesday, who said a total of eight people arrived in Taean together.
The boat left Weihai, a port city in the easternmost Chinese province of Shandong, at around 8 p.m. on May 20 and crossed the Yellow Sea to reach South Korea.
The suspect was quoted as saying that they came to South Korea for jobs. Seven others are still on the run.
The incident rekindled public worries about border security.
The coast guard has apprehended a 45-year-old Chinese national, who had been illegally staying in South Korea, on charges of assisting them.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea to resume classes for younger students as planned: vice minister
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to resume classes for younger students as planned: vice minister
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases spike, stoking concern over further domestic spread
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
-
4
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region