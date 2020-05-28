KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 26,400 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,400 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 64,600 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 1,695 UP 60
SsangyongCement 5,080 DN 40
HankookShellOil 265,000 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 755,000 DN 5,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 DN 160
KAL 21,400 UP 450
SBC 9,720 DN 200
IlyangPharm 42,800 UP 9,850
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 350
DB HiTek 29,300 DN 1,300
CJ 87,100 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 33,400 DN 350
LGInt 15,550 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 4,345 DN 55
KiaMtr 32,100 UP 150
Hanwha 20,050 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 600
Kogas 29,150 0
HyundaiEng&Const 33,850 DN 1,350
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10250 DN250
Donga Socio Holdings 92,700 DN 4,600
SK hynix 83,900 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 508,000 DN 12,000
Daesang 25,450 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,220 DN 120
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,515 DN 110
KISWire 14,600 UP 50
LotteFood 374,000 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 5,950 DN 260
CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 DN 2,800
KCC 152,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 54,800 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 97,200 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,050 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 298,000 DN 4,000
