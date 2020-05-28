KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKC 58,500 UP 1,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,450 UP 290
DaelimInd 85,900 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,100 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 30,250 UP 500
HITEJINRO 35,800 DN 600
Yuhan 51,400 DN 200
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 37,700 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 800
L&L 11,750 DN 100
NamyangDairy 310,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,050 DN 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,300 DN 100
Shinsegae 242,500 DN 6,000
Nongshim 319,000 DN 8,500
SGBC 29,150 DN 550
Hyosung 68,400 DN 600
LOTTE 35,200 DN 900
AK Holdings 22,200 DN 700
Binggrae 65,200 DN 900
GCH Corp 22,750 DN 600
LotteChilsung 104,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,540 DN 210
POSCO 184,500 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,900 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,070 DN 60
DB INSURANCE 45,250 DN 900
SamsungElec 50,400 UP 500
NHIS 10,250 UP 100
SK Discovery 29,300 DN 1,200
LS 38,200 DN 1,150
GC Corp 142,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 27,950 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 359,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 127,000 DN 5,500
