SKC 58,500 UP 1,600

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,450 UP 290

DaelimInd 85,900 DN 600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,100 DN 1,400

ShinhanGroup 30,250 UP 500

HITEJINRO 35,800 DN 600

Yuhan 51,400 DN 200

SLCORP 13,800 0

CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 37,700 DN 1,500

BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 800

L&L 11,750 DN 100

NamyangDairy 310,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 38,050 DN 450

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,300 DN 100

Shinsegae 242,500 DN 6,000

Nongshim 319,000 DN 8,500

SGBC 29,150 DN 550

Hyosung 68,400 DN 600

LOTTE 35,200 DN 900

AK Holdings 22,200 DN 700

Binggrae 65,200 DN 900

GCH Corp 22,750 DN 600

LotteChilsung 104,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,540 DN 210

POSCO 184,500 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 70,900 DN 1,300

SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 750

KUMHOTIRE 3,070 DN 60

DB INSURANCE 45,250 DN 900

SamsungElec 50,400 UP 500

NHIS 10,250 UP 100

SK Discovery 29,300 DN 1,200

LS 38,200 DN 1,150

GC Corp 142,500 DN 3,500

GS E&C 27,950 DN 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 359,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 127,000 DN 5,500

(MORE)