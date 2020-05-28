KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 42,250 DN 550
DAEDUCK 6,940 DN 310
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,300 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 3,440 DN 10
HtlShilla 79,200 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 27,750 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 122,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 83,300 UP 500
OCI 43,350 DN 1,450
Ottogi 561,000 DN 7,000
KSOE 89,300 DN 3,400
LS ELECTRIC 46,400 DN 750
KorZinc 374,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,705 DN 180
SYC 45,000 DN 1,750
HyundaiMipoDock 33,950 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 30,500 DN 1,000
S-Oil 70,900 DN 800
LG Innotek 144,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 36,150 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 DN 2,600
Mobis 190,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,000 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,840 DN 160
S-1 87,900 DN 1,100
Hanchem 98,800 DN 2,200
DWS 24,300 DN 900
UNID 42,150 DN 200
KEPCO 21,400 DN 200
SamsungSecu 28,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 212,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 38,850 DN 950
HyundaiElev 62,900 DN 1,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,110 DN 180
SK 244,500 DN 11,000
DAEKYO 4,695 DN 40
GKL 14,950 DN 750
Handsome 30,650 UP 300
