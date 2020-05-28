COWAY 66,800 DN 3,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,500 DN 700

IBK 8,240 UP 280

KorElecTerm 36,150 DN 1,200

NamhaeChem 7,950 UP 60

DONGSUH 17,200 DN 100

BGF 4,575 DN 105

SamsungEng 11,650 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 99,200 DN 1,800

PanOcean 3,430 DN 145

SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 16,950 DN 50

KT 24,350 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN6000

LG Uplus 13,000 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 46,750 UP 200

KT&G 82,700 DN 2,200

DHICO 4,380 DN 180

LG Display 10,550 DN 100

Kangwonland 24,650 DN 1,600

NAVER 240,500 UP 12,000

Kakao 267,000 UP 6,500

NCsoft 792,000 UP 5,000

DSME 20,900 DN 300

DSINFRA 5,270 DN 160

DWEC 3,655 DN 80

Donga ST 87,700 DN 1,100

DongwonF&B 199,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 31,050 DN 750

LGH&H 1,385,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 388,500 DN 7,000

KEPCO E&C 17,000 DN 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,300 DN 600

HALLA HOLDINGS 32,900 DN 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 500

LGELECTRONICS 58,500 DN 1,000

Celltrion 211,000 DN 2,000

Huchems 17,050 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,800 DN 600

(MORE)