KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

May 28, 2020

COWAY 66,800 DN 3,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,500 DN 700
IBK 8,240 UP 280
KorElecTerm 36,150 DN 1,200
NamhaeChem 7,950 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,200 DN 100
BGF 4,575 DN 105
SamsungEng 11,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 99,200 DN 1,800
PanOcean 3,430 DN 145
SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 16,950 DN 50
KT 24,350 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN6000
LG Uplus 13,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,750 UP 200
KT&G 82,700 DN 2,200
DHICO 4,380 DN 180
LG Display 10,550 DN 100
Kangwonland 24,650 DN 1,600
NAVER 240,500 UP 12,000
Kakao 267,000 UP 6,500
NCsoft 792,000 UP 5,000
DSME 20,900 DN 300
DSINFRA 5,270 DN 160
DWEC 3,655 DN 80
Donga ST 87,700 DN 1,100
DongwonF&B 199,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,050 DN 750
LGH&H 1,385,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 388,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,300 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 58,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 211,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 17,050 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,800 DN 600
(MORE)

