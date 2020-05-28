KIH 51,200 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 28,100 0

GS 39,000 DN 550

CJ CGV 23,300 DN 600

HYUNDAILIVART 14,100 DN 750

LIG Nex1 35,300 UP 350

Fila Holdings 37,450 DN 2,350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 109,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,450 UP 1,250

HANWHA LIFE 1,640 DN 35

AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 3,000

LF 13,450 DN 450

FOOSUNG 7,910 DN 370

JW HOLDINGS 5,270 DN 210

SK Innovation 118,000 DN 4,500

POONGSAN 20,350 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 34,200 UP 1,100

Hansae 13,200 DN 750

LG HAUSYS 66,700 UP 1,800

Youngone Corp 29,550 DN 1,850

KOLON IND 33,700 DN 300

HanmiPharm 239,500 DN 2,000

BNK Financial Group 5,090 UP 190

emart 109,500 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY235 50 DN1300

KOLMAR KOREA 44,450 UP 1,150

CUCKOO 87,700 DN 1,700

COSMAX 89,600 DN 3,600

MANDO 26,700 DN 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 611,000 DN 13,000

INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 23,500 DN 500

Netmarble 94,800 DN 3,800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S263500 DN6000

ORION 130,000 DN 2,500

BGF Retail 155,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 92,500 UP 1,700

HDC-OP 21,150 DN 850

HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,150 DN 450

WooriFinancialGroup 8,740 UP 380

(END)