KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 51,200 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 28,100 0
GS 39,000 DN 550
CJ CGV 23,300 DN 600
HYUNDAILIVART 14,100 DN 750
LIG Nex1 35,300 UP 350
Fila Holdings 37,450 DN 2,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 109,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,450 UP 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,640 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 3,000
LF 13,450 DN 450
FOOSUNG 7,910 DN 370
JW HOLDINGS 5,270 DN 210
SK Innovation 118,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 20,350 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 34,200 UP 1,100
Hansae 13,200 DN 750
LG HAUSYS 66,700 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 29,550 DN 1,850
KOLON IND 33,700 DN 300
HanmiPharm 239,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,090 UP 190
emart 109,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY235 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 44,450 UP 1,150
CUCKOO 87,700 DN 1,700
COSMAX 89,600 DN 3,600
MANDO 26,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 611,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 23,500 DN 500
Netmarble 94,800 DN 3,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S263500 DN6000
ORION 130,000 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 155,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 92,500 UP 1,700
HDC-OP 21,150 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,150 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,740 UP 380
