Hyundai Heavy Industry Group wins 195 bln won deal from Singapore

All Headlines 16:27 May 28, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industry Group said Thursday that it has won a deal from Singapore worth 195 billion won (US$157.3 million) to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Under the deal with Eastern Pacific Shipping, the vessels will be built by the group's affiliate Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and are slated to be delivered starting in April 2022.

The deal includes an option to win an order for two additional LPG carriers, the group said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industry Group shows a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier built by the group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

