68 pct of S. Korean teens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 70 percent of South Korean youths think that reunification with North Korea is necessary, a survey showed on Thursday.
According to the poll conducted by the National Youth Policy Institute, 67.8 percent of 3,228 elementary, middle and high school students replied that two Koreas need to reunify.
Among them, 28.8 percent said that reunification is necessary as it will help Korea become stronger, while 23.2 percent answered it will ease security concerns on the Korean Peninsula. Some 20 percent cited that two Koreas have the same ethnic roots.
Asked about when unification could be realized, 28 percent replied that they expect reunification after 20 years, followed by 23.4 percent who said within 10-20 years and 18.5 percent within 5-10 years. Some 13 percent of them said reunification is impossible to achieve.
The percentage of those who answered reunification is unnecessary was 19.7 percent.
The survey also found that 47.1 percent of respondents consider North Korea a country to cooperate with, followed by 21.9 percent who viewed it as a country to watch out for.
Nearly 75 percent of the surveyed students said youth exchanges between the South and the North are necessary, while 62.1 percent expressed their will to participate in inter-Korean youth exchange programs.
