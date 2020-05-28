S. Korea to sell 13.4 tln won in state bonds in June
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.4 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.95 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.6 trillion won in five-year bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 850 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 16.58 trillion won in state bonds this month.
