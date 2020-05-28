Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday that it will beef up quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area over the next two weeks to stem further spread of the new coronavirus in the densely populated area amid eased social distancing.
Under the measure, health authorities will apply a strong social distancing scheme in the capital city and surrounding areas through June 14.
----------------
(3rd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 82, further spread in store
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday reported a mass infection of the new coronavirus linked to a logistics center in a city west of Seoul, raising concerns that more related cases may be identified down the road.
A total of 82 cases have been traced to the logistics center operated by the country's leading e-commerce operator, Coupang Inc., in Bucheon as of 11 a.m., according to health authorities and government officials.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea backs Hong Kong's prosperity under 'one nation, two systems' policy: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea believes it is important that Hong Kong maintains its prosperity and development under China's "one nation, two systems" policy, the foreign ministry said Thursday, amid growing international criticism over Beijing's push for controversial security laws on the semiautonomous territory.
"Hong Kong is an important region that has a close relationship with South Korea in terms of people-to-people and economic exchanges. We see it as important for prosperity and development in Hong Kong to be maintained under the 'one nation, two systems' framework," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said in a press briefing ahead of a vote by the Chinese legislature.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to export US$500,000 worth of hereditary disease medicine to Iran this week
SEOUL -- South Korea will this week send to Iran US$500,000 worth of medicine used to treat a hereditary disease, the foreign ministry said Thursday, in the first such humanitarian exports to the country since the United States tightened anti-Tehran sanctions last year.
The medicine to treat Gaucher's disease will be sent by air on Friday. The ministry also expects another batch of exports, such as medicine and medical equipment, worth $2 million in total to be shipped to the Middle Eastern country next month.
----------------
(2nd LD) New viral cluster feared to disrupt school reopening plan
SEOUL -- Wider school reopening for more than 2 million pupils met with more concern than joy, as South Korea reported a new viral cluster in the greater capital area.
Under the government's phased reopening plan, school children and kindergartners returned to their classrooms en mass on Wednesday to begin much-delayed in-person learning. Schools were set to begin in March but were set back by the new coronavirus pandemic.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on coronavirus cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed lower Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, on the largest number of daily infections of the new coronavirus in nearly two months. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.66 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 2,028.54. Trading volume was high at about 1.15 billion shares worth some 14.2 trillion won (US$11.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 689 to 177.
----------------
68 pct of S. Korean teens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 70 percent of South Korean youths think that reunification with North Korea is necessary, a survey showed on Thursday.
According to the poll conducted by the National Youth Policy Institute, 67.8 percent of 3,228 elementary, middle and high school students replied that two Koreas need to reunify.
----------------
(Movie Review) Suspenseful start undone by anticlimax ending in 'Intruder'
SEOUL -- The word family is considered synonymous with home, affection and warmth, which conjure up feelings of peace. People warm themselves around a dinner table with parents and children after finishing their work in the evening.
When a stranger comes into this private boundary and gradually breaks down the daily life, however, the shock and distress strikingly eat into their hearts.
