S. Korea, U.S. to hold videoconference on election day anti-virus measures
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean government officials will hold a videoconference with their U.S. counterparts this week to share Seoul's know-how in administering parliamentary elections amid the coronavirus outbreak, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The session, slated to begin at 8 a.m. Friday, was arranged after the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), a nonpartisan organization of public officials in the United States, asked for Seoul to share its experience in holding the polls in April ahead of the U.S. presidential vote in November.
Officials from the foreign ministry, the interior ministry and the National Election Commission will join the session with their U.S. counterparts from the State Department, NASS and National Association of State Election Directors.
Among the participants are Ko Yun-ju, director-general for North American affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan at the U.S. State Department.
At the session, officials from Seoul's election watchdog will give a briefing on quarantine measures it took during the parliamentary elections. U.S. officials will then pose questions to the South Korean side.
Ahead of the U.S. election, NASS showed interest in South Korea's early voting process, social distancing protocols at polling stations and other anti-virus efforts, including fever checks, before voters cast ballots, according to the ministry.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to resume classes for younger students as planned: vice minister
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
-
3
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
5
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases spike, stoking concern over further domestic spread