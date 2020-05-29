S. Korea to send cargo flights to Japan, Germany amid disrupted air travel
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday arranged two cargo flights to help local businesses deliver freight amid the new coronavirus pandemic that has virtually suspended global air traffic.
One of the flights will head to Narita International Airport of Japan on Friday, with the other planning to leave for Frankfurt Airport on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Last month, South Korea also sent cargo flights to China and Indonesia.
The flight to Japan will carry 17 tons of cargo from 10 companies, with products including cosmetics, robots and protective fabric masks.
The Frankfurt-bound flight will deliver 23 tons of goods from 12 companies, including auto parts and electronic components.
South Korea has been making efforts to utilize idle planes that have been grounded amid the pandemic and taking a wide array of measures, including offering subsidies on shipping costs to export companies, to further rekindle business activities.
The chartered flights are provided to local exporters at prices roughly 25 percent lower than the market average.
South Korea's exports are expected to dip nearly 23 percent in May from a year earlier, with the country to post a trade deficit for the second consecutive month, a poll showed earlier. Last month, exports fell 24 percent on-year.
