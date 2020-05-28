UNC joins S. Korean training against illegal entry into Han River estuary
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Thursday it joined the South Korean military in a training exercise this week to tackle illegal incursions into neutral waters of a Han River estuary.
The waterway along the inter-Korean western border has often been infiltrated by Chinese fishing boats, and the Marine Corps has carried out policing operations in cooperation with the U.S.-led UNC.
The three-day training exercise led by the Marine Corps and involving the Navy and Coast Guard focused on "knowledge sharing, discussions and live training" to develop and train "on responses to illegal incursions," the command said in a Facebook post.
Earlier this month, the Marine Corps launched the policing operation and removed two drift nets and eight buoys in the region, UNC said, adding that it notified North Korea of the operation.
The neutral zone was designated by the Armistice Agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, and UNC enforces the agreement.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to resume classes for younger students as planned: vice minister
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
-
3
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
5
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases spike, stoking concern over further domestic spread