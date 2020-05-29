Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ground transport of equipment for USFK's THAAD base under way: defense ministry

All Headlines 05:39 May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and South Korea's defense ministry are transporting equipment by ground to and from the site of a missile defense system as part of an upgrade, the ministry said Friday.

USFK operates a full six-launcher Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in the country's central county of Seongju since 2017. Due to strong opposition by local residents, the U.S. military has used air transportation to move supplies.

"The defense ministry is supporting ground transport for USFK's Seongju base that began last night and will continue through early Friday," the ministry said in a release.

It is "to improve working conditions for Korean and American troops there and to replace some decrepit equipment," the ministry said, adding that it has been working hard to ensure safety.

A ministry official said the ground transport is inevitable to move some hardware, and the government had discussions with local residents regarding the matter several times but failed to win their full consent.

No major conflicts with the residents there have been reported so far, he added.

The THAAD deployment has been one of the most sensitive issues for South Korea, as China has taken economic retaliatory measures for Seoul's hosting of the battery. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims only to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.

A launcher of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called THAAD is seen in this photo captured from the Facebook account of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on April 24, 2019. The USFK said it conducted a THAAD exercise at a base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, last week. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
