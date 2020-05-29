Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's coronavirus situation going back to level seen 53 days earlier after caught off guard by virus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Operation of public facilities in Seoul metropolitan areas suspended; S. Korea effectively returns to social distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK projects 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020; under worst case scenario, economy is estimated to shrink 1.8 percent (Donga llbo)
-- Social distancing effectively returns to Seoul metropolitan area (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Public facilities and cram schools to be shut down until June 14 to stem spread of new coronavirus (Segye Times)
-- Traces of COVID-19 virus found on hats and shoes worn by Coupang workers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Number of new COVID-19 patients rises by 200 in 10 days; Seoul metropolitan area returns back to social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Libraries and museums in Seoul metropolitan area shut down, 'everyday life quarantine' at critical moment (Hankyoreh)
-- Alarm bell rings again as number of new cases of coronavirus spikes sharply to level seen in early April (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK forecasts 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's central bank slashes policy rate by quarter percentage point to record low of 0.5 percent (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Second Coupang center hit by coronavirus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reopening in retreat as virus resurges (Korea Herald)
-- Korea demonstrates new model to deal with COVID-19 (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
2
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region