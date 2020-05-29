Go to Contents Go to Navigation

May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's coronavirus situation going back to level seen 53 days earlier after caught off guard by virus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Operation of public facilities in Seoul metropolitan areas suspended; S. Korea effectively returns to social distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK projects 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020; under worst case scenario, economy is estimated to shrink 1.8 percent (Donga llbo)
-- Social distancing effectively returns to Seoul metropolitan area (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Public facilities and cram schools to be shut down until June 14 to stem spread of new coronavirus (Segye Times)
-- Traces of COVID-19 virus found on hats and shoes worn by Coupang workers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Number of new COVID-19 patients rises by 200 in 10 days; Seoul metropolitan area returns back to social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Libraries and museums in Seoul metropolitan area shut down, 'everyday life quarantine' at critical moment (Hankyoreh)
-- Alarm bell rings again as number of new cases of coronavirus spikes sharply to level seen in early April (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK forecasts 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's central bank slashes policy rate by quarter percentage point to record low of 0.5 percent (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Second Coupang center hit by coronavirus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reopening in retreat as virus resurges (Korea Herald)
-- Korea demonstrates new model to deal with COVID-19 (Korea Times)
