Factory output posts sharpest drop in over decade in April amid virus pandemic
SEJONG, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's factory output plunged by the most in more than a decade in April from a month earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hit exports, data showed Friday.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries plunged 6 percent, marking the sharpest decline since December 2008, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The country's overall industrial production also fell 2.5 percent in April.
In March, the nation's overall industrial output fell 0.3 percent on-month, marking the sharpest decline since February 2011.
Retail sales rose 5.3 percent in April from a month earlier as the nation eased strict social distancing rules, and the output in the service sector gained 0.5 percent on-month.
The economy, Asia's fourth largest, shrank 1.4 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.
Exports sank 20.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May amid the shock from the coronavirus pandemic.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region