Friday's weather forecast

May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/15 Sunny 10

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

