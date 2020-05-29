Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:13 May 29, 2020
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/15 Sunny 10
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
(END)
