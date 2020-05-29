Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid rising Sino-American tensions over China's passing of a new national security law on Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 10.80 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,017.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The fall was largely attributed to the latest development in the Sino-American dispute on China's passing of the new national security law that could severely restrict civil liberties in Hong Kong.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States is also set to reveal new policies on China's move.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 147.63 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 25,400.64 on Thursday (New York time).
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.19 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 2.38 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics jumped 2.29 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem advancing 0.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,238.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus fight in trouble amid new cluster, daily infections at 2-month high