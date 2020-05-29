Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- South Korea's government will carry out across-the-board inspections of logistics centers and toughen guidelines on limiting the number of students taking in-person classes at schools in the Seoul metropolitan area, officials said Friday, amid growing alarm over the new coronavirus in the greater Seoul area.
In a precautionary move to stem community transmission, the education ministry said it plans to limit the number of students at schools in the capital area.
----------------
(2nd D) S. Korea struggling to flatten virus curve again; cluster infections in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea reported more than 50 new virus cases for the second consecutive day Friday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area due to logistics center-tied cluster infections, threatening to derail health authorities' virus fight amid lingering concerns about community spread.
The newly added 58 COVID-19 cases, including 55 local infections, raised the total caseload to 11,402, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Lady Gaga song featuring K-pop act BLACKPINK tops 57 iTunes charts
SEOUL -- "Sour Candy," American pop singer Lady Gaga's latest song featuring K-pop quartet BLACKPINK, reached the No. 1 spot on more than 50 Apple iTunes charts, according to the group's management agency Friday.
The song, part of Lady Gaga's new album "Chromatica," climbed to the top of the iTunes Song charts in 57 regions, YG Entertainment said. The song was put out Thursday, a day ahead of the release of "Chromatica."
----------------
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
SEOUL -- Vietnamese state-run dairy giant Vinamilk has entered South Korea to meet growing demand for premium milk products, Vina Korea said Friday.
Vina Korea, a Korean company set up by five local distribution firms for the sale of Vinamilk products, began to sell milk tea, soybean milk and condensed milk-based coffee products in the Korean market through online stores Thursday, Vina Korea Chief Financial Officer Yun Yo-wang in Seoul said by phone.
----------------
(4th LD) Replacement interceptor missiles brought onto THAAD base
SEOUL -- New interceptor missiles were brought onto a U.S. THAAD missile defense base in South Korea on Friday as replacements, the defense ministry said, in a surprise overnight operation aimed at minimizing friction with local residents opposed to the base.
Also brought onto the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in the central town of Seongju were power generation equipment and other items to be used to improve the living conditions of troops stationed there, according to the ministry.
----------------
Samsung Group heir summoned again over succession-related allegations
SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors called in Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong again Friday as part of an investigation into a controversial merger between two Samsung units.
The summons came three days after Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee was questioned for 17 hours about suspicions surrounding the 2015 merger of two major affiliates: Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc.
----------------
Number of South Korean budget phone users continues to fall in March
SEOUL -- The number of budget smartphone users in South Korea continued to drop in March with its market share threatening to sink below the 10-percent mark, data showed Friday.
Local subscribers to so-called mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) numbered 7.61 million as of the end of March, down 0.6 percent from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
----------------
One soldier tests positive for coronavirus, total infections at 53
SEOUL -- An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections among military population to 53, the defense ministry said Friday.
The soldier, stationed in the border town of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, underwent a COVID-19 test upon returning from vacation, as his parents were suspected of contracting the virus. Later, they also tested positive.
----------------
S. Korea to send cargo flights to Japan, Germany amid disrupted air travel
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday arranged two cargo flights to help local businesses deliver freight amid the new coronavirus pandemic that has virtually suspended global air traffic.
One of the flights will head to Narita International Airport of Japan on Friday, with the other planning to leave for Frankfurt Airport on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. charges N. Koreans with laundering $2.5 bln to support nuclear program
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 30 North Korean and Chinese individuals on charges of laundering at least US$2.5 billion to help fund Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
The defendants -- 28 North Koreans and five Chinese nationals -- are accused of using a web of more than 200 shell companies to launder the funds through the international banking system, The New York Times reported.
----------------
Top U.S. military officer calls for readiness against N. Korea, other actors
WASHINGTON -- The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff called on service members Thursday to focus on the threats posed by North Korea and other actors while protecting themselves in the coronavirus pandemic.
Gen. Mark Milley spoke in a virtual town hall with service members and Department of Defense civilians to answer questions about COVID-19.
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
3
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
4
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 82, further spread in store
-
5
Celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun, Cho Youn-hee divorce after 3-year marriage