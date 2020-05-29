Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea to conduct research on cultural heritage in DMZ
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will conduct comprehensive research on cultural assets and natural heritage inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea, the cultural heritage authority said Monday.
In collaboration with the provincial governments of Gyeoggi Province and Gangwon Province, the survey will start Tuesday and run for one year, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA).
The 55-member panel will look for archaeological relics and flora and fauna in 40 sites and villages, including the Joint Security Area (JSA), in the truce village of Panmunjom, it added.
------------
S. Korea seeks law revision to bolster inter-Korean exchanges, cooperation
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing to revise a law governing inter-Korean exchanges to expand the scope of cooperation and provide more autonomy for municipalities to execute cross-border projects, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea enacted the "South-North Exchange and Cooperation Law" in 1990 as part of efforts to provide legal grounds for exchanges and cooperation with the North. Demand has since grown for a revision to reflect changed global situations and inter-Korean relations.
"Since its enactment, the law has served as legal grounds to push for exchanges and cooperation between the South and the North, which had been regarded as belonging to the realm of acts of a state," the ministry said.
------------
S. Korea to provide US$4.9 mln for U.N. aid project for N. Korea
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$4.9 million for a U.N. aid project for North Korea aimed at enhancing understanding of global statistical principles in the communist nation, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
A civilian-government committee on inter-Korean exchanges approved the plan to fund the project of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), according to the ministry. The money will be spent over the next six years, with $720,000 set aside for this year.
The fund will be used mostly in improving North Korean people's understanding of international principles on statistics and usability of data as part of efforts to enhance the country's sustainable development capacity, the ministry said.
------------
S. Korea to mark 20th anniv. of inter-Korean summit next month without N. Korea
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold a set of events to mark the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit next month, but no joint celebration with North Korea is likely to take place amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and chilled inter-Korean relations, the unification ministry said Thursday.
South Korea has been seeking to hold joint events with the North to commemorate the anniversary of the 2000 summit between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The two leaders adopted what is known as the June 15 Joint Declaration, pledging to work together for peace.
"We have thought about the possibility and had hopes of celebrating it with North Korea as this year marks the 20th anniversary," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "But we had to take the coronavirus into consideration as it has spread not only in the Korean peninsula but across the world."
------------
68 pct of S. Korean teens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 70 percent of South Korean youths think that reunification with North Korea is necessary, a survey showed on Thursday.
According to the poll conducted by the National Youth Policy Institute, 67.8 percent of 3,228 elementary, middle and high school students replied that two Koreas need to reunify.
Among them, 28.8 percent said that reunification is necessary as it will help Korea become stronger, while 23.2 percent answered it will ease security concerns on the Korean Peninsula. Some 20 percent cited that two Koreas have the same ethnic roots.
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
3
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd D) S. Korea struggling to flatten virus curve again; cluster infections in focus