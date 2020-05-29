Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. official renews calls for N.K. to abandon nukes after its party meeting on nuke deterrence
WASHINGTON, May 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien renewed calls Sunday for North Korea to give up its nuclear program if it wants to have a "great economy," after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a key party meeting to discuss bolstering nuclear deterrence.
In his first public appearance in about three weeks, Kim presided over a session of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission to discuss "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
The North's first mention of "nuclear war deterrence" since early 2018 came amid an impasse in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and its struggle to improve its economy crippled by global sanctions and a pandemic-driven plunge in trade with China.
------------
Mozambique says 97 North Korean doctors still working in the country
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- A total of 97 North Korean doctors are working in Mozambique, the African nation said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, despite U.N. sanctions aimed at cutting off Pyongyang's revenue from labor exports.
"There are currently 97 doctors of various specialties, mainly active in the provision of primary health-care assistance," Mozambique said in the sanctions implementation report submitted to the Security Council's Sanctions Committee on North Korea.
The report, dated April 30, stressed that the presence of North Korean doctors was "owing to their perceived contribution to the improvement of primary health care" under bilateral protocol made between the two countries in the field of health.
------------
UNC says it cannot determine whether N.K. started border gunfire accidentally
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Tuesday that it could not "definitively" determine whether North Korea started a recent exchange of gunfire with South Korea intentionally or by mistake but found that both sides violated the armistice agreement.
The U.S.-led command, which administers the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and enforces the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, came to the conclusion after a weekslong investigation into the May 3 incident, where four bullets from the North hit a South Korean guard post, leading South Korean troops to return fire.
According to the investigation, North Korea committed the violation as it fired four rounds of 14.5-millimeter small arms from its guard post located on the northern side of the inter-Korean border at a South Korean guard post.
------------
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States' nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including potentially North Korea, a Pentagon official said Tuesday after the communist nation vowed to build its nuclear deterrence.
Drew Walter, currently performing the duties of deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters, said the U.S. is aware of the size of North Korea's nuclear stockpile and it is not as large as those of other nuclear-armed nations.
"I think the Department (of Defense) has taken a view that our nuclear forces, as they exist, are ready and robust and deter all adversaries, whether that's from Russia to China, to potentially North Korea or Iran," he said during a virtual seminar hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. "Similarly, they assure allies, whether that's NATO or South Korea or Japan."
------------
U.N. group asks N. Korea to determine whereabouts of 34 missing persons
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. group has requested that North Korea release information on about 30 civilians presumed to have gone missing or been abducted mostly during the Korean War.
According to a report posted on its website, the U.N. Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) made the request in a letter sent to the North last November.
In the letter, it requested that North Korea provide information on a total of 34 "enforced disappearance" cases, including 27 people who were allegedly taken to the North against their will during the 1950-53 war.
------------
Top U.S. military officer calls for readiness against N. Korea, other actors
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff called on service members Thursday to focus on the threats posed by North Korea and other actors while protecting themselves in the coronavirus pandemic.
Gen. Mark Milley spoke in a virtual town hall with service members and Department of Defense civilians to answer questions about COVID-19.
"I would just leave with two thoughts," he said. "One is, protect the force. Continue to protect yourself and your families because we can't protect the American people if we ourselves are not healthy."
------------
U.S. charges N. Koreans with laundering $2.5 bln to support nuclear program
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 30 North Korean and Chinese individuals on charges of laundering at least US$2.5 billion to help fund Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
The defendants -- 28 North Koreans and five Chinese nationals -- are accused of using a web of more than 200 shell companies to launder the funds through the international banking system, The New York Times reported.
The money went to North Korea's state-owned Foreign Trade Bank and was used to support the country's weapons of mass destruction program, it said.
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
3
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd D) S. Korea struggling to flatten virus curve again; cluster infections in focus