KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
IlyangPharm 48,000 UP 5,200
DOOSAN 37,600 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,850 DN 200
Shinsegae 245,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 315,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 28,700 DN 450
Hyosung 67,300 DN 1,100
LG Corp. 63,100 DN 1,500
LOTTE 34,300 DN 900
AK Holdings 21,700 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10100 DN150
KiaMtr 34,250 UP 2,150
SK hynix 81,500 DN 2,400
Youngpoong 510,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,200 UP 350
Hanwha 20,100 UP 50
DB HiTek 28,600 DN 700
LGInt 15,650 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 4,265 DN 80
SamsungF&MIns 182,500 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,850 DN 650
Kogas 29,850 UP 700
Hanssem 84,600 UP 1,300
Binggrae 63,100 DN 2,100
AmoreG 57,800 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 98,000 UP 800
SBC 9,720 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 450
DHICO 4,280 DN 100
HankookShellOil 253,000 DN 12,000
emart 113,500 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 21,400 DN 1,350
Daesang 25,100 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,190 DN 30
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 50
SYC 43,100 DN 1,900
SamsungHvyInd 4,815 UP 110
BGF Retail 167,000 UP 11,500
Fila Holdings 38,450 UP 1,000
NamyangDairy 299,500 DN 10,500
(MORE)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
5
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
3
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 82, further spread in store