KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 2,945 DN 125
SPC SAMLIP 70,200 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,350 UP 400
KISWire 14,400 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 5,890 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 94,400 UP 900
Kakao 263,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,250 UP 100
BukwangPharm 26,400 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,650 UP 250
TaekwangInd 740,000 DN 15,000
SsangyongCement 5,070 DN 10
KAL 20,700 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 DN 130
OCI 39,400 DN 3,950
POONGSAN 19,800 DN 550
HDC-OP 19,950 DN 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,800 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 30,150 DN 100
HITEJINRO 36,000 UP 200
Yuhan 51,900 UP 500
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 5,500
NHIS 9,730 DN 520
GS 37,700 DN 1,300
CJ 91,900 UP 4,800
SK Discovery 28,350 DN 950
DaelimInd 92,300 UP 6,400
JWPHARMA 34,650 UP 1,250
LotteChilsung 103,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,300 DN 240
POSCO 181,000 DN 3,500
SamsungElec 50,700 UP 300
GC Corp 141,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 28,550 UP 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 359,000 0
KPIC 130,000 UP 3,000
TONGYANG 1,430 DN 85
