KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 90,800 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,150 DN 150
DONGSUH 16,700 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 43,400 DN 1,850
SsangyongMtr 1,620 DN 75
LS ELECTRIC 45,550 DN 850
KorZinc 378,000 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 150
L&L 12,200 UP 450
Ottogi 551,000 DN 10,000
KCC 143,500 DN 9,000
WooriFinancialGroup 9,130 UP 390
GS Retail 42,600 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 9,500 DN 340
DAEDUCK 6,680 DN 260
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,170 DN 280
SKC 57,100 DN 1,400
HtlShilla 79,200 0
Hanmi Science 27,450 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 125,000 UP 2,500
Hansae 13,300 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 34,000 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 30,800 UP 300
S-Oil 70,700 DN 200
LG Innotek 147,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 37,400 UP 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 0
Mobis 198,000 UP 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 UP 300
Hanchem 97,500 DN 1,300
DWS 24,000 DN 300
UNID 42,050 DN 100
KEPCO 21,600 UP 200
SamsungSecu 27,950 DN 850
SKTelecom 216,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 40,000 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 63,300 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 350
DAEKYO 4,555 DN 140
