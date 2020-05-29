KSOE 90,800 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,150 DN 150

DONGSUH 16,700 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 43,400 DN 1,850

SsangyongMtr 1,620 DN 75

LS ELECTRIC 45,550 DN 850

KorZinc 378,000 UP 4,000

BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 150

L&L 12,200 UP 450

Ottogi 551,000 DN 10,000

KCC 143,500 DN 9,000

WooriFinancialGroup 9,130 UP 390

GS Retail 42,600 UP 350

HDC HOLDINGS 9,500 DN 340

DAEDUCK 6,680 DN 260

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,170 DN 280

SKC 57,100 DN 1,400

HtlShilla 79,200 0

Hanmi Science 27,450 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 125,000 UP 2,500

Hansae 13,300 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 34,000 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 30,800 UP 300

S-Oil 70,700 DN 200

LG Innotek 147,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 37,400 UP 1,250

KumhoPetrochem 70,900 0

Mobis 198,000 UP 7,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 UP 300

Hanchem 97,500 DN 1,300

DWS 24,000 DN 300

UNID 42,050 DN 100

KEPCO 21,600 UP 200

SamsungSecu 27,950 DN 850

SKTelecom 216,000 UP 4,000

S&T MOTIV 40,000 UP 1,150

HyundaiElev 63,300 UP 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 350

DAEKYO 4,555 DN 140

(MORE)