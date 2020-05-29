KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 14,900 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 1,500
IBK 8,280 UP 40
KorElecTerm 35,250 DN 900
NamhaeChem 7,850 DN 100
BGF 4,485 DN 90
SamsungEng 12,100 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 99,100 DN 100
PanOcean 3,575 UP 145
SAMSUNG CARD 29,550 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 16,600 DN 350
KT 24,350 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195000 DN1500
LG Uplus 13,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,700 DN 1,050
KT&G 83,900 UP 1,200
LG Display 10,200 DN 350
SK 239,000 DN 5,500
Hanon Systems 9,740 UP 630
Kangwonland 24,200 DN 450
NAVER 226,000 DN 14,500
NCsoft 790,000 DN 2,000
DSME 21,800 UP 900
DSINFRA 5,200 DN 70
DWEC 3,830 UP 175
Donga ST 86,800 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,000 UP 950
CJ CheilJedang 297,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 196,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 30,850 DN 200
LGH&H 1,370,000 DN 15,000
LGCHEM 390,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 16,550 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 89,900 DN 2,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,000 DN 300
Handsome 30,250 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 DN 300
Netmarble 92,300 DN 2,500
LGELECTRONICS 59,300 UP 800
Celltrion 213,500 UP 2,500
