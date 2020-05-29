KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,900 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,000 DN 800
KIH 52,700 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,750 DN 1,150
HYUNDAILIVART 14,000 DN 100
S-1 93,200 UP 5,300
CJ CGV 23,150 DN 150
LotteFood 361,000 DN 13,000
LIG Nex1 35,850 UP 550
LG HAUSYS 68,200 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 27,500 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 113,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,750 UP 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 3,500
LF 13,550 UP 100
FOOSUNG 7,990 UP 80
SK Innovation 118,500 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 34,000 DN 200
Youngone Corp 30,650 UP 1,100
KOLON IND 33,200 DN 500
HanmiPharm 237,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 10
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY234 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,300 DN 1,150
COWAY 66,600 DN 200
CUCKOO 86,500 DN 1,200
COSMAX 88,400 DN 1,200
MANDO 26,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 622,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 51,700 DN 2,000
LS 37,400 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 23,700 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,525 DN 115
MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 155
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,850 UP 550
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 UP7000
ORION 132,000 UP 2,000
JW HOLDINGS 5,300 UP 30
SKCHEM 91,900 DN 600
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
5
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
1
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at 2-month high, tougher social distancing in line for metropolitan area
-
3
2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 82, further spread in store