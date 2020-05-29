Huchems 16,900 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 5,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,000 DN 800

KIH 52,700 UP 1,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 31,750 DN 1,150

HYUNDAILIVART 14,000 DN 100

S-1 93,200 UP 5,300

CJ CGV 23,150 DN 150

LotteFood 361,000 DN 13,000

LIG Nex1 35,850 UP 550

LG HAUSYS 68,200 UP 1,500

LOTTE Himart 27,500 DN 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 113,000 UP 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,750 UP 1,300

AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 3,500

LF 13,550 UP 100

FOOSUNG 7,990 UP 80

SK Innovation 118,500 UP 500

KBFinancialGroup 34,000 DN 200

Youngone Corp 30,650 UP 1,100

KOLON IND 33,200 DN 500

HanmiPharm 237,000 DN 2,500

BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 10

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY234 50 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 43,300 DN 1,150

COWAY 66,600 DN 200

CUCKOO 86,500 DN 1,200

COSMAX 88,400 DN 1,200

MANDO 26,650 DN 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 622,000 UP 11,000

INNOCEAN 51,700 DN 2,000

LS 37,400 DN 800

Doosan Bobcat 23,700 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,525 DN 115

MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 155

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,850 UP 550

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 UP7000

ORION 132,000 UP 2,000

JW HOLDINGS 5,300 UP 30

SKCHEM 91,900 DN 600

(END)