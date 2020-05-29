Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KDB, others extend 480 bln-won green loan to Hyundai Heavy

All Headlines 16:52 May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean state-run lender KDB said Friday that it and other financial institutions have provided 480 billion won (US$388) in loans to Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the country's largest shipbuilder.

Of the 480 billion won in so-called green loan, 350 billion won was extended to Hyundai Heavy by KDB.

The rest of the fund was provided by banks, including HSBC and ICBC, and a KDB affiliate.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shows a LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap).

Green loans usually are offered to finance eco-friendly projects, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, renewable energies and high-efficient energies.

Hyundai Heavy will reportedly use the fund to develop technologies for LNG carriers.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Heavy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!