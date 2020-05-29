S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 29, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.692 0.700 -0.8
3-year TB 0.826 0.818 +0.8
10-year TB 1.374 1.343 +3.1
2-year MSB 0.753 0.775 -2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.158 2.157 +0.1
91-day CD 0.810 0.810 0.0
