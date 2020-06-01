Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Outline of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan

All Headlines 16:30 June 01, 2020

SEJONG, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half of this year. The measures are aimed at reviving growth and creating jobs as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the nation's economy.

Overcoming economic crisis

- to boost corporate investments

- to revitalize consumer spending and tourism

- to maintain aggressive macroeconomic policy

- to protect job market

- to support companies hit by the pandemic

Pushing for "Korean-version New Deal" project

- to expand nationwide fifth-generation telecom networks

- to build wireless internet networks in remote areas

- to strengthen assistance for new technology and new industries

- to help exports of Korean containment products

- to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution

Promoting inclusive economy

- to strengthen assistance for low-income and self-employed people

- to provide help to those with low job and income security

- to strengthen the social safety net

Increasing investment for future

- to cope with the low birthrate and aging population

- to preemptively cope with climate change
(END)

Keywords
#economic policy-H2 plan outline
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!