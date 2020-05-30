Seoul stocks to move in tight range amid escalating U.S.-China tensions
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to move in a tight range next week amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,029.60 points on Friday, up 3 percent from a week ago.
The index closed higher Monday on hopes for an extra stimulus measure and earlier-than-expected development of a coronavirus vaccine.
The KOSPI extended gains on Tuesday, closing above the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since March 6, before sliding again on the renewed Sino-American trade dispute.
The two world powers are also haggling over Beijing's passing of a new national security law that is expected to severely undermine the civil liberties of Hong Kong citizens.
The stock index will continue to rest heavily on the development of Sino-American frictions next week, analysts said.
NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said expectations for economic recovery and additional global stimulus are positive factors for the index.
"But the escalating Sino-American tensions may continue to dent investor sentiment," Noh said.
Hana Financial Investment analyst Kim Yong-koo said despite heavy valuation pressures, the local stock market may move in positive terrain with rollbacks of major economies' lockdowns.
