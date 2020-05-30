Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks to move in tight range amid escalating U.S.-China tensions

May 30, 2020

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to move in a tight range next week amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, analysts said Saturday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,029.60 points on Friday, up 3 percent from a week ago.

The index closed higher Monday on hopes for an extra stimulus measure and earlier-than-expected development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The KOSPI extended gains on Tuesday, closing above the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since March 6, before sliding again on the renewed Sino-American trade dispute.

Dealers at Hana Bank in central Seoul watch monitors on May 29, 2020. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, to finish at 2,029.60. (Yonhap)

The two world powers are also haggling over Beijing's passing of a new national security law that is expected to severely undermine the civil liberties of Hong Kong citizens.

The stock index will continue to rest heavily on the development of Sino-American frictions next week, analysts said.

NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said expectations for economic recovery and additional global stimulus are positive factors for the index.

"But the escalating Sino-American tensions may continue to dent investor sentiment," Noh said.

Hana Financial Investment analyst Kim Yong-koo said despite heavy valuation pressures, the local stock market may move in positive terrain with rollbacks of major economies' lockdowns.

