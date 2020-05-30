Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:03 May 30, 2020

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies suspicions of misusing donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Mee-hyang rejects all allegations, will work as lawmaker (Kookmin Daily)
-- THAAD equipment replaced, China pushes back against 'security threat' (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon says 'no, no wrongdoings' in her denial of suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Despite military's claims it sought China's understanding prior to THAAD equipment replacement, China strongly pushes back (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says there is some fault, but will not give up parliamentary seat (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies all suspicions, but falls short of presenting evidence (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says didn't misuse donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- All 58 new virus cases confirmed in Seoul metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New era of cooperation emerging from Samsung (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Activist-turned lawmaker denies allegations against her (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!