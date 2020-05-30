Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies suspicions of misusing donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Mee-hyang rejects all allegations, will work as lawmaker (Kookmin Daily)
-- THAAD equipment replaced, China pushes back against 'security threat' (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon says 'no, no wrongdoings' in her denial of suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Despite military's claims it sought China's understanding prior to THAAD equipment replacement, China strongly pushes back (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says there is some fault, but will not give up parliamentary seat (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies all suspicions, but falls short of presenting evidence (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says didn't misuse donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- All 58 new virus cases confirmed in Seoul metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New era of cooperation emerging from Samsung (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Activist-turned lawmaker denies allegations against her (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
Ex-CEO of cosmetics firm Skinfood gets 5-yr jail term for stealing revenue
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea struggling to contain cluster-traced virus spread in greater Seoul area
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
5
(2nd D) S. Korea struggling to flatten virus curve again; cluster infections in focus